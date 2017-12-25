Minnesota to see minimum wage increase January 1 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota to see minimum wage increase January 1

Posted: Updated:
By Mackenzie Amundsen, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Minnesota is one of eighteen states that will increases the minimum wage on January 1.

The new minimum wage will be 15 cents higher, increasing from $9.50 to $9.65. The increase comes from an automatic inflation adjustment to keep up with growing prices.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, five-percent of Minnesota's workforce is expected to directly benefit from the change.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 has not been raised since 2009.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.