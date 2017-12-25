Minnesota to see minimum wage increase January 1

Minnesota is one of eighteen states that will increases the minimum wage on January 1.
The new minimum wage will be 15 cents higher, increasing from $9.50 to $9.65. The increase comes from an automatic inflation adjustment to keep up with growing prices.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, five-percent of Minnesota's workforce is expected to directly benefit from the change.
The federal minimum wage of $7.25 has not been raised since 2009.
