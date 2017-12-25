Mayo Clinic Health System gives back during Season of Light

Since 1985, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has taken part in its own light tradition.

Every year, the hospital sets up a ten-story Christmas tree for the annual Season of Light. It started as a fundraiser for the Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary. Community members could pay a small price to help light up the tree.

The money raised goes to helping patients at the hospital in need.

"We know that the holidays are very difficult for some people," said Rick Thiesse with Mayo Clinic Health System. "We want to make sure we do everything in our means possible to make sure that the holiday season is as bright as possible for those who may have an unfortunate illness at that time or are dealing with a situation with their family or loved ones."

Thiesse says the Auxiliary tree stands as a symbol of hope.

Those interested can still remember loved ones by adding to the Tree of Light or Tree of Hope found on the Mayo campus. It is $5 per light, $150 per ornament, and $250 per tree topper. Donors receive the ornament or tree topper at the end of the fundraiser.

Donations will be accepted through Sunday, December 31.