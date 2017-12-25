Volunteers deliver Christmas meals in La Crosse

Many people spent Christmas celebrating with loved ones, but some local volunteers spent part of their afternoon giving back.

Mobile Meals is a non-profit organization that provides nutritionally balanced meals to the elderly and disabled people of our community. Volunteers like Mike and Pennie Jorgenson help deliver them. The Jorgensons have been delivering meals for 5 years and say this is a chance for them to give back to the community. "It's a great thing to be able to give back to the community and to help people out. So many people need assistance and it's a great feeling to be able to do it" said Mike.

For sisters Eleanor and Evelyn Dennison, the meals today are extra special because it's Christmas. "It's wonderful, it means somebody's giving up a little time with family to come and do this and we so appreciate it. We appreciate it all year long but today also, very special on a holiday" the Dennison's said.

Pennie Jorgenson added, "Well I think everyone deserves a little Christmas and you know if just going and saying Merry Christmas and trying to brighten someone's day if maybe they won't see anyone today. We might be the only people they see and try to make it a little bit more merry for them."

Volunteers say it's not just about delivering meals, it's about connecting with the people they deliver too. "We really enjoy being able to come here and just share a couple minutes with them but they are so appreciative and just the nicest ladies and they cheer us up. They make our day, its great to see them" said Jorgenson.

Mobile Meals delivers meals 7 days a week in all weather conditions and holidays.

If you're interested in volunteering please contact mobile meals at 608-784-4623.

