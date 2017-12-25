Fiesta Mexicana continues 13 year free Christmas lunch tradition - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Fiesta Mexicana continues 13 year free Christmas lunch tradition

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

In the spirit of the season, one south side restaurant continued a tradition now over a decade long, making free meals for families in the community.

Fiesta Mexicana provided a free meal Monday from 12 to 3:30. They offered traditional Mexican fare and dessert pies. Santa Claus even made an appearance, taking pictures with families and offering donated gifts.

"[There's] a lot of volunteers, they like to help us and donate their time," said owner Enrique Valera. "It's a good way to thank our community."

Valera said throughout the morning they saw between 400 and 500 people joining them to celebrate the holiday.

"Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and thank you for supporting us all these 13 years that we've been here," Valera said.

