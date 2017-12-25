Yonkovich: Fire department is like second family on Christmas

For area firefighters, even Christmas means spending time on the job where bonds become so close, for many it becomes a second family where they share in their own traditions.

"We've kind of made a tradition," said Lieutenant Corey Yonkovich of the Onalaska Fire Department. "We've worked the last couple Christmases together so one guy makes meatballs, I made the lefse, another guy made the cheesy potatoes. It's kind of like a family away from our own family."

Monday's shift at the Onalaska Fire Department had the chance to spend Christmas Eve or early Christmas morning with their own families before having the afternoon with their co-workers.