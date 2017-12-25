New parents get early Christmas gift of life

Brand new parents were visited early by the stork on Christmas Eve.

Diana Streeton was born in the Mayo Clinic Hospital to parents Christopher and Joanna at 4:26pm. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Christopher and Joanna were not expecting her birth until closer to New Years, but it turns out Diana had other plans.

"She actually came about 4 days early," Joanna said. "She was actually due on the 28th, but to have her just in time for the holidays... it's been great."

Diana spent her first Christmas with her mother and father dressed in her very own Santa Claus outfit.