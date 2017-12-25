Alvarez wants fans to appreciate UW Football's success

The Badgers are soaking up some sun and warmth in Miami.

They arrived in South Florida Sunday with their match-up with Miami set for this Saturday.

Wisconsin is playing in a New Year's Six bowl for the second straight year and seeking a fourth straight bowl victory.

The Badgers also have a chance at their first 13-win season. Yet, Wisconsin athletics director and legendary coach Barry Alvarez has heard the rumbles from some fans or pundits about the program needing to take another step after losing back-to-back Big ten title games.

"Everybody wants the next step, the next step, the next step. We're playing in a New Year's Six Game. We're six points away from winning your league and being in the final four. We just have to just keep playing, keep doing what we're doing, always try to do a little bit better. Let's not get spoiled on the accomplishments that we've made and appreciate those accomplishments and just keep building on them and good things will happen," Alvarez said.

Wisconsin and Miami play in the Orange Bowl this Saturday at 7 PM.