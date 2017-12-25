La Crescent's Hayes remembers that 'welcome to the NHL moment'

La Crescent's Eriah Hayes is the only La Crosse area hockey player to make it to the NHL.

But a couple of months ago, the 29-year old had to retire from the game prematurely.

He suffered serious injuries in a hockey fight while playing for the Chicago Wolves in February of 2016.

Concussion symptoms, including double-vision lasted for over a year.

Hayes is doing well now.

He played 19 games for the NHL's San Jose Sharks, scoring one goal in career.

We asked him what his "welcome to the NHL moment" was and he talked about his first road trip with the Sharks.

"Getting on the plane to go from Chicago to Nashville, team charter, I get on the plane and they say 'do you want filet or salmon for dinner?' I thought yep, this isn't the minors anymore. I'm not eating cold pizza anymore. That was my welcome to the NHL moment," Hayes said.

To see more of our visit with Hayes watch our feature story Tuesday at 10 PM or online at wxow.com