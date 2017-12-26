Foxconn, explosion, budget, misconduct top stories of 2017 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Foxconn, explosion, budget, misconduct top stories of 2017

By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Foxconn, a fatal explosion, a late state budget and sexual misconduct in the Legislature made up some of Wisconsin's top stories of 2017.

The biggest was the announcement in July that Foxconn Technology Group was looking to build a massive plant in southeastern Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers passed an unprecedented $3 billion incentives package in September to seal the deal.

A Didion Milling Co. corn processing plant in Cambria exploded in May, killing five workers.

Meanwhile in Madison, Republican infighting over how to pay for road work delayed passage of the state budget until September, two months late.

Lawmakers in December called for Democratic Rep. Josh Zepnick to resign after two women anonymously accused him of sexual misconduct. Word surfaced that month that then-state Sen. Spencer Coggs was accused of sexual harassment eight years ago. Coggs denied it.

