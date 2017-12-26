Suspect arrested in trash room fire - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Suspect arrested in trash room fire

By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

La Crosse police arrested a man in connection with a trash fire in a downtown building.  According to police reports, Edward C. Foster of La Crosse admitted to police that he had started the fire on December 22nd by lighting a paper bag and putting it in the dumpster.  The 43-year old Foster stated he had been looking for things in the dumpster that might have been thrown away by college kid.  Foster then added, "I kinda got myself into a little bit of trouble."

Foster then went on to say he had set additional fires back in March in the back stairwell of a home at 609 5th Ave south.  Foster told police he didn't know why he started the fires.

