Suspect arrested in trash room fire

La Crosse police arrested a man in connection with a trash fire in a downtown building. According to police reports, Edward C. Foster of La Crosse admitted to police that he had started the fire on December 22nd by lighting a paper bag and putting it in the dumpster. The 43-year old Foster stated he had been looking for things in the dumpster that might have been thrown away by college kid. Foster then added, "I kinda got myself into a little bit of trouble."

Foster then went on to say he had set additional fires back in March in the back stairwell of a home at 609 5th Ave south. Foster told police he didn't know why he started the fires.