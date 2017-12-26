Bag of meth found on Christmas Day - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Bag of meth found on Christmas Day

By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

A woman was shocked to find a bag full of drugs on her early morning Christmas Day walk.  She was walking on the sidewalk along the Cass Street bridge when she came upon a dark red cloth bag.  Looking inside she discovered multiple jewel bags and what appeared to be a crystal substance.  She then contacted the police.

 La Crosse police confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine - approximately 105.3 grams between 8 bags.  The meth was placed into an evidence locker.

