Bag of meth found on Christmas Day

A woman was shocked to find a bag full of drugs on her early morning Christmas Day walk. She was walking on the sidewalk along the Cass Street bridge when she came upon a dark red cloth bag. Looking inside she discovered multiple jewel bags and what appeared to be a crystal substance. She then contacted the police.

La Crosse police confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine - approximately 105.3 grams between 8 bags. The meth was placed into an evidence locker.