Minnesota AG to join 'net neutrality' lawsuit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson plans to join a multi-state lawsuit challenging the federal government's repeal of "net neutrality" rules.

Swanson told supporters in an email that she and other attorneys general would sue over the Federal Communications Commission's recent decision to roll back Obama-era rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet.

Minnesota Public Radio reports Swanson, a Democrat, says repealing net neutrality would have a detrimental effect on consumer protection and may influence how internet users access political content.

Service providers have argued the rules were heavy-handed. They contend they don't intend to block, slow down or prioritize web traffic as a result of the repeal.

Ben Wogsland, a spokesman for Swanson, said the lawsuit can't be filed until the rule change is published in the Federal Register.

