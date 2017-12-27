Minnesota lawmaker: Vaccine opt-out should require education - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota lawmaker: Vaccine opt-out should require education

A Minnesota state lawmaker wants parents who are opposed to vaccinating their children to see a physician before opting out of the state's immunization schedule.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Rep. Mike Freiberg says legislation he's sponsoring preserves parental choice. But he argues a measles outbreak in the summer showed that parents need to "have the knowledge and information that will help them make a good choice."

The Minnesota Department of Health says 79 people were affected by the outbreak in the state.

KSTP-TV reports that Freiberg has introduced his proposal before but has not gotten enough support to pass it.

Minnesota law requires that a child be vaccinated before enrolling in child care, early education or school. But it also allows exemptions for medical reasons or "conscientiously held beliefs."

