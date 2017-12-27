Vernon Co. Sheriff identifies fatal La Farge crash victim - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Vernon Co. Sheriff identifies fatal La Farge crash victim

Posted: Updated:
La Farge, WI (WXOW) -

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office releases the identity of a man killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday night in La Farge.

Logan R. (Jacobson) Connelly died when the vehicle he was driving went off of Highway 131 and struck a building belonging to Organic Valley Cooperative.

He was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. An online obituary shows Connelly was 23-years-old. 

One dead when car hits building in La Farge

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.