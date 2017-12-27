Vernon Co. Sheriff identifies fatal La Farge crash victim

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office releases the identity of a man killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday night in La Farge.

Logan R. (Jacobson) Connelly died when the vehicle he was driving went off of Highway 131 and struck a building belonging to Organic Valley Cooperative.

He was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. An online obituary shows Connelly was 23-years-old.

