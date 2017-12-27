Kettles bring in more than $245,000 for Red Kettle Campaign

Bell ringers for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign wrapped up their duties on Saturday, but the campaign continues through the end of January.

According to the Salvation Army, donations collected from the kettles this season totaled $245,610. The campaign kicked off on November 13 and wrapped up December 23. The Army says on the first day of the campaign, $1,300 was collected in kettles around the county. On the final two days of bell ringing, nearly $25,000 was collected.

According to Public Relations Coordinator Nick Ragner, around 60 percent of the Salvation Army's $950,000 goal has been fulfilled. Donations will continue to be accepted through the mail or dropped off at the Salvation Army through January 31.

Donations collected from bell ringing do not include money from match days.