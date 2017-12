OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Oshkosh police have released the names of two women killed when their car collided with a train last week.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the victims as 37-year-old Emily Mueller and 43-year-old Jessica Roby.

The crash happened Friday night on the east side of Oshkosh. Authorities continue to investigate.

