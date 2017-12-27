Memo warns against Santa Claus, Hanukkah symbol decorations - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Memo warns against Santa Claus, Hanukkah symbol decorations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A memo from the University of Minnesota that listed Santa Claus and Hanukkah symbols as inappropriate holiday decorations has sparked criticism.

The Star Tribune reports the Dec. 6 memo initially circulated among students and staff at the university's agricultural college. It warned against using decorations, music and food at campus holiday parties that were "specific to any one religion."

It also listed the colors red and green, and other Christmas symbols as inappropriate.

The memo was later shared online and triggered pushback on the university's Facebook page.

University spokesman Evan Lapiska says the backlash inaccurately portrayed the memo as official university policy. He says it was only shared during a lunch-hour discussion for students, faculty and staff at the university's agricultural college.

Lapiska says "it was a well-intentioned but ill-advised attempt to spark a dialogue."

