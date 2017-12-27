Festival Foods donates $2,400 to breast cancer research

An annual cookie fundraiser at Festival Foods is benefiting breast cancer research across the state.

During the month of October, the grocery store chain designated $1 per package of its pink and white cookies to the fundraiser. The cookies are sold in every Festival Foods statewide.

On Wednesday, Festival Foods presented a check for more than $2,400 raised as a result of the statewide campaign. The money will help fund the oncology research laboratory of the Kabara Cancer Research Institute at UW-La Crosse. It will also aid in breast cancer research by Dr. Jeffrey Landercasper.

"It's great to be part of this company that is striving to serve the communities that we serve and I think that is the benefit of being in this role," Nina Winistorfer, community involvement specialist with Festival Foods, said.

The bakery department at Festival Foods initiated the cookie fundraiser in 2011. To date, nearly $21,500 has been raised for breast cancer research.