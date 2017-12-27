UW-La Crosse encourages active lifestyle in the winter

School is out for area kids as they enjoy a week of winter break to celebrate the holidays. One group at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is taking the break as an opportunity to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle all year-round.

For more than 15 years, UW-La Crosse has hosted the Winter Youth Sports and Fitness Camp.

"Everybody's on Christmas break from the school, and when it's sub-zero temperatures out, it's really a nice break for the students and the children to come in and play all day long and for the parents as well," said Deb Sazama, Director of the Physical Education Teacher Education Program at UW-La Crosse.

More than 75 kids rotated through activities on the first day of this year's camp.

"It's so important to keep the kids active and enjoying what they're doing," said Sazama. "That's what this is really about. It's two days of being active and having fun."

"Because at home you're just stuck usually inside," said Keagan Tucker, a third grade participant. "You can make a snow fort or whatever, but here you can play hockey, you can play soccer."

The camp allows kids to escape the cold temperatures.

"You can't do very many things outside in the winter, because it's too cold out," said Elizabeth Lieurance, a third grade participant. "You have to wear like all of your gear."

Students from the UW-La Crosse Physical Education program run the camp. It gives those students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience leading a group of kids.

"Just letting the kids get all of their energy out and just play all of these different games it's right up our alley," said Ashly Serres, a UW-La Crosse student. "It's perfect that we have it during this time right after the holidays, so that we can get a lot of kids that haven't been active in maybe their Phy. Ed. classes and get them out here and get them active that way."

The camp keeps the kids busy from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"We call it our organized chaos, and we absolutely love it," said Sazama. "I mean, this is what we do."

The kids learn new ways of staying active and healthy that they can continue throughout the school year and share with other family members

"The stacking cups, because we all got to make a humongous, giant pyramid of cups," Tucker said.

The Winter Youth Sports and Fitness Camp continues on Thursday, December 28. It is open for kids from the ages of 4 to 14. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with an enrollment cost of $50 per participating child.