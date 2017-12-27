Foster families enjoy free games at Shenanigans

Foster families from around La Crosse County had the chance to enjoy a night of free games at Shenanigans Wednesday. It's all thanks to the generosity of community members.

Over the last couple of months, Shenanigans has asked its guests to donate E tickets. Those tickets can be used to play games and win prizes. As a result, around 80 foster families took part in fun and free games Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers say its an opportunity many foster children don't see very often.

"For some kids, this is just a dream come true. This is something that they've never been exposed to and maybe will never have an opportunity to do again so this is something that shenanigans really felt that the community, that they can do something for this community and for foster care and to bring kids in and to treat them to something that they wouldn't otherwise have an opportunity for," says Lila Barlow, La Crosse County Permanency Supervisor.

There are more than 150 children in La Crosse county currently in foster care.

This year marks the first ever event of its kind.