La Crosse Central girls basketball give back

The holiday season is all about giving back. The La Crosse Central girls basketball team held a camp this afternoon to help members of Aptive work on their basketball skills.

Participants in the camp had the opportunity to participate and work one on one with the team while showcasing their basketball skills.

Shooting, passing, and dribbling drills were just a few of the many skills participants worked on. The camp is a part of the teams' community service campaign, and members of the camp say it's all about having fun.

Red Raiders senior Sophie Leinfelder says, "I think it's just really fun and a cool experience and to see the smiles that we put on people's faces who don't necessarily get to have the interactions with people every day and they get to do something new because basketball isn't something that they get to do every day."

Community outreach specialist Jimmy Westland says, "Everybody is smiling and having a good time and just enjoying themselves, it's just about having fun. Hopefully, we are teaching the girls that people are people and we all have different abilities no matter who we are."

More than 20 people took part in the camp this afternoon, along with many smiles, participants also received a free t-shirt and a bag of treats.

