Local musician gives back to the community

A local musician is giving back to the community this holiday season.

Pianist David Reedy presented a check for $ 3,050 to the Coulee Region Humane Society Wednesday morning. Reedy created a holiday music CD. He sold over 600 copies of that CD. All the money from those CDs was used for the donation.

Executive Director of the Coulee Region Humane society Heather Hankins says this check brings hope to the humane society.

"it brings us hope and it allows us to feel supported by the community and knowing that we are not alone and that other people want to help too is really a wonderful feeling. I just hope that there is never a deficit here" said Hankins.

Reedy says that he hopes the humane society keeps doing great things with their programs, "I hope that all the wonderful programs that they do will just keep going and I also hope that it inspires other people to give as well especially now at the year's end."

Hankins says the Coulee Region Humane Society is always accepting donations.

Blankets, cat and kitten food, and dog food are just a few supplies the humane society is in need of.



