West Salem wins big over Logan in Holiday Classic

The Logan girls basketball team was looking to get a couple more wins on their resume when playing at West Salem.
However, the Panthers dominated the Rangers 82-39. The Panthers were on fire from the three point line. Justine Rich led with 17 points and five three-pointers. Haylee Gilster followed with 16 points.
