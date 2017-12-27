West Salem wins big over Logan in Holiday Classic - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

West Salem wins big over Logan in Holiday Classic

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
The Logan girls basketball team was looking to get a couple more wins on their resume when playing at West Salem. 

However, the Panthers dominated the Rangers 82-39. The Panthers were on fire from the three point line. Justine Rich led with 17 points and five three-pointers. Haylee Gilster followed with 16 points. 

