One dead following fatal crash in Jackson County

One person is dead and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon.



It happened at 12:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 12 in the Town of Alma north of Black River Falls.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said both vehicles suffered severe damage.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The person driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.



The sheriff's office said the highway was closed for four hours while crews investigated the crash.

Names of those involved in the crash weren't immediately released.