La Crosse firefighters battle flames, cold in north side fire

The cause of a fire at Harters Quick Clean Up on La Crosse's north side Wednesday evening is still under investigation.

Crews were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to 2850 Larson Street.

According to Captain Lance Tryggestad, flames and heavy smoke were visible from the north end of the building when firefighters arrived.

Crews from Station 1 and Station 3 were sent to the fire.

Tryggestad said that while the fire was quickly brought under control, there were several spot fires that were extinguished during an overhaul of the contents of the building.

Firefighters were on scene for more than three hours.

All employees of Harters were able to get to safety. No one was injured according to Captain Tryggestad.