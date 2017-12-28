Holmen man charged in Chippewa County with sexually assaulting 8 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Holmen man charged in Chippewa County with sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Chippewa Falls, WI (WXOW) -

A Holmen man is charged Wednesday in Chippewa County after his arrest on charges he sexually assaulted a young girl.

Richard S. Hulburt, 24, is charged with First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. He was jailed in Chippewa County on December 20 according to online jail records. 

According to the criminal complaint, the 8-year-old girl told police that Hulburt touched her private parts while she was in her bedroom.

He makes his initial appearance in Chippewa County Court on January 3.

Hulburt is listed on Wisconsin's Sex Offender Registry following a 2011 conviction for 4th Degree Sexual Assault in Vernon County. 

