Two Milwaukee police officers rescue teens from burning car

Two Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after they rescued two teens from a burning car.

The officers were pursuing another vehicle when they saw a 1999 Grand Am cross the median and crash into a power pole near 55th and West Villard Avenue about 7:40 p.m. Dec. 26.

Schlei, Reid, and other officers from District Four pulled the driver, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, and another teenage boy from the burning car.

“First thing that went through my mind is – get these kids out or whoever the

occupants are -- get them out. So at that point, it's get them to safety, worry about the car later," Reid said.

A third teenage male passenger from the car was found nearby. All three teens were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle will be cited for failure to yield and reckless driving.

Schlei and Reid will be nominated for a Milwaukee Police Department Merit Award.