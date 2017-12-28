Winter tips to prevent frozen pipes

The cold snap this week is causing problems underground as water utility crews work around the clock.

Utility crews say a simple way customers can help avoid freezing pipes is to routinely run water from an interior, cold-water tap for about five minutes two or three times a day. Also to make sure that there is no outside air coming into your basement. However, the easiest way is to just make sure your home is properly heated.

"Especially in the basement where water pipes are typically and the water meter is located that people just have to remember to pay attention if they got broken windows or just any open exposure to the outside that cold air is obviously going to affect that basement area and things will freeze and break and cause lots of problems," says Mark Johnson, Utilities manager for the City of La Crosse.

Johnson says if you suspect that you have frozen interior pipes, to turn off the main water valve inside your home and call a plumber. He also stresses to use common sense and to take precautions during the cold winter months.