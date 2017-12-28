Rotary lights finishing up its 23rd year

Rotary Lights is in its 23rd year in La Crosse with each year providing one of the best Christmas lights displays in the Upper Midwest.

"We never envisioned it getting this big," says Pat Stephens, one of the Rotary Lights founders. Its the 23rd year of rotary lights, it started in1995 with a core of people interested in bringing a light show to La Crosse at that time. we ordered 250,000 lights from a vendor at that time and added to it each and every year since that time."

"Last Saturday night, we had over 11,000 people walking through the park. that's a lot of folks in over 3,600 vehicles came through the park on that one Saturday night so its popular and they're coming from all over the Midwest."



"And again we can only do that because of the genorosity of the community and how nice it is to get good sponsors and good promotion for this and people themselves are very generous with their contributions."

"It's about 3200 volunteers taht help the project and i always say every year I don't think another community could do that."

"Certainly we had no computerization when we got started, used old time rotary switches most of our animated are now computerized. There are about 80 switches that have to be hit everytime we turn it on or turn it off. It's a great icon for the La Crosse area.

Pat Stephens says the number one request in the 23 years of rotary lights? An ice rink, and thanks to some bitterly cold weather, the rink is up and running.