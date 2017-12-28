Holmen has high hopes for Bi-State Wrestling Tournament

Christmas has come and gone, but for high school wrestling teams all over the region the only Christmas present they want is to bring home the Bi-State Champion title.

Holmen is one of those teams, and they just happen to be hosting the tournament at the La Crosse Center as well. The Vikings are ranked number one in the State and are coming off a 5th place finish at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. The Vikings had six different athletes place at the tournament.

Holmen has never outright won the Bi-State Tournament and believe that this could be the year.

Senior Tanner Schultz won it all Freshman year and knows what it will take to bring home the title again this year.

" Basically just clearing my head and having fun with the sport," Schultz said. " I have always been told don't call it a sport if you are not having fun with it and I live that motto in a daily basis because if I am not having fun then I don't count it as a sport."

" We are the number one ranked team in the state, and a lot of people probably don't think that we deserve that. This is our opportunity to prove that we do," Holmen Head Coach Jason Lulloff said.

The Tournament begins on Friday with the preliminaries starting at 9:30, and the Quarterfinals at 6:45 pm.