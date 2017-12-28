Couple charged in theft of Salvation Army kettle - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Couple charged in theft of Salvation Army kettle

Posted: Updated:
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - -

Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin couple accused of stealing a Salvation Army donation kettle that had $200.

Racine County prosecutors say in a criminal complaint that 34-year-old Alicia Wojtowicz admitted to police she stole the kettle from a Walgreens in Caledonia after officers found it in her garage. Wojtowicz told police she took the kettle on Dec. 21 in a minivan driven by 35-year-old Jacob Doppke.

The Kenosha News reports Doppke told officers he and Wojtowicz are "heavy heroin users" but said he wasn't involved in the theft.

The Kenosha couple is charged with theft and entry into a locked coin box. Prosecutors say they were identified by people who saw a police Facebook post asking for help.

Information from: Kenosha News, http://www.kenoshanews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.