Wisconsin Legislature invites Walker to give Jan. 24 speech

The Wisconsin Legislature has invited Gov. Scott Walker to give his annual State of the State speech on Jan. 24.

Republican leaders of the Senate and Assembly sent Walker a letter Thursday with the invitation. The speech will be Walker's eighth since he first took office in 2011. He is up for re-election next year.

Walker is expected to use the speech to lay out his priorities for 2018. The Legislature is only expected to be in session a handful of days, giving Walker a limited window to take up any of his proposals.

Walker has already called for lawmakers to approve spending nearly $7 million on a marketing campaign to lure more young workers from Chicago, Detroit and the Twin Cities to work in Wisconsin.

