Everyone Has a Story: Double amputee says It took losing his legs to feel whole

When Walter Van Roo is in the room he gets a lot of looks. With his prosthetic legs on he stands about six feet seven inches.

Walter was bit by a brown recluse spider in 1995. The poison lay dormant in his body for years but doctors believe the poison was reactivated when he

walked in cleaning chemicals.

"I hope that I can be an inspiration to somebody and that somebody sees me and they have a question...ask me. I got to look at things on a brighter note and by me explaining things to others helps me mentally," said the 44-year-old.

It took ten surgeries to take Walter's legs but the last surgery was the most significant.

"I woke up from this one here, from the knee down and I said 'You know I'm gonna live this day as there is no tomorrow'," said Walter.

Today, Walter is trying to quit smoking, get back into singing and make amends with his ex-wife and kids. Three years ago Walter told his family he was gay. To say it's been liberating is an understatement.

"Life is too short and you've to to learn to appreciate what you've got and it's sad that something like this has to happen to make

you appreciate just the littlest things in life," said Walter.