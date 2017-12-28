Gundersen Health System makes donation to the Coulee Council on Addictions

The Coulee Council on Addictions is getting a major boost from Gundersen Health System.

Today Gundersen donated $1,000 to the non-profit. The donation will help Coulee Council get one step closer to their 3.1 million dollar goal for the construction of a new recovery center. Construction on the new building started in November and is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2018.

Gunderson CEO Scott Rathgaber says the new building is a big step for the community, "I think that it helps to provide the location and the buildings of where people can go to get services and know that they are cared for and taken care of. It becomes a nighest in the community to put other programs around and really the hope would be it creates the momentum to build bigger and bigger programs for more agencies to work together to ultimately tackle a pretty big problem."

Executive Director of the Coulee Council on addiction Cheryl Hancock says that the donation puts the capital fundraising campaign over the 3 million dollar mark which is just short of their goal.

Hancock hopes that this donation spurs others to make an end of the year donation. "Our campaign has been going on for not quite a year yet and at this point in time we are close to our goal and we are just hoping that this will help spur others to make that year-end gift and give to the capital campaign," said Hancock.

Earlier this year Mayo Clinic Health System leased Coulee Council on Addictions the land for the new recovery center. Mayo has also given funds for the project.