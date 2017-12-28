Minnesota State Patrol investigates rollover near Highway 61

Crews responded to what is believed to be a fatal vehicle rollover on Thursday morning near Dakota, Minnesota.
Witnesses say the driver lost control on Highway 61 northbound before going through the guard rail and rolling down the bank.The driver was trapped inside of the vehicle.
The full details surrounding the accident are still unknown at this time.
No names have been released.
