Family of woman fatally shot by Minneapolis officer supports longer investigation

The fiance and family of an Australian woman fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer say they support a prosecutor's decision to take more time to investigate.

Don Damond and relatives of Justine Ruszczyk Damond say they want to ensure the investigation "is rigorous and complete."

They say they want justice "and appreciate the support from all of those who want the same."

They asked for the public's patience "to allow the investigation to continue."

Hennepin County prosecutor Mike Freeman said Thursday he needed more time to decide whether to charge Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor.

Noor shot Damond on July 15, shortly after she called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor's attorney, Tom Plunkett, said in a statement that the officer "extends his thoughts and wishes" to Damond's family.