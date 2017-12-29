Prisoner dies during "incident" at Fillmore County Jail, Minnesota BCA called in to investigate

A jail inmate died while in custody Wednesday evening at Fillmore County's Detention Facility in Preston. Authorities have not released his name.

Sheriff Tom Kaase said it happened during an incident at about 6:31 p.m., and the jail's general population was not at risk at the time.

"Lifesaving efforts by Fillmore County Staff, the Preston Ambulance, Mayo One Staff, and Preston Police were unfortunately unsuccessful," said Sheriff Kaase in a statement to reporters. "The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathy to the victim’s family for their loss."

The sheriff said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been asked to investigate the death.

Sheriff Kaase said he was not releasing the name of the man who died, and deferred to the BCA for all information going forward. The sheriff said the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and rule on the cause of death.

When asked for the man's name, or for comment, the Director of Communication for the Minnesota BCA also declined to provide any information.

"...you will need to contact the medical examiner for identification," said Bruce Gordon. "We are prohibited by law from discussing an open and active investigation, so no one from the BCA will be available for an interview."

When asked for the man's name or cause of death, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office referred our sister station KTTC to its "Department of Public Affairs," and transferred a call to the public affairs staff of Mayo Clinic.

Kelley Luckstein of Mayo's staff indicated that she was unable to provide the information because "the report is still pending."