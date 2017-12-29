$600 million up for grabs in combined lottery jackpots

If you're feeling lucky, you may want to take a chance on the lottery.
Two jackpots totaling more than $600 million are up for grabs!
Both Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are now more than $300 million a piece.
The Mega Millions jackpot drawing is on Friday and the Powerball is on Saturday.
The cash option for the Powerball jackpot would be more than $239 million.
Mega Millions would be more than $191 million.
