$600 million up for grabs in combined lottery jackpots - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

$600 million up for grabs in combined lottery jackpots

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) - -

If you're feeling lucky, you may want to take a chance on the lottery.

Two jackpots totaling more than $600 million are up for grabs!

Both Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are now more than $300 million a piece.

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing is on Friday and the Powerball is on Saturday.

The cash option for the Powerball jackpot would be more than $239 million.

Mega Millions would be more than $191 million.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.