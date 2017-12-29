New documentary showcases 50th anniversary of The Ice Bowl

New Year’s Eve marks the 50th anniversary of The Ice Bowl, and to commemorate it the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. premiered a new NFL documentary Thursday at the Radisson Hotel in Ashwaubenon. “The Timeline: The Ice Bowl" is directed by Michael Meredith, son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Don Meredith.

Growing up Michael Meredith says his dad didn't talk about The Ice Bowl much, but after his dad's passing, Meredith’s interest grew in what some call Is one of the greatest games in NFL history.

"A lot of these guys are getting older and they're probably not going to be around for the 75th anniversary, so it's a responsibility I feel like I have to memorialize that story,” said Meredith.

The first person Meredith called was Packers quarterback at the time, Bart Starr.

"I interviewed him and his wife and his son and they couldn't of been more amazing, and that kind of launched this journey that went on for another four years,” Meredith says.

With the help of other iconic players, Meredith says he was able to piece together player perspectives about the packers thrilling 1967 NFL championship victory.

"Jerry Kramer and Chuck Mercein, Dave Robinson and Boyd Dowler, all these amazing guys actually helped me kind of re-tell the story," Meredith added.

According to the National Weather Service, during The Ice Bowl, the kickoff temperature was 13 below with a wind chill of 36 below. The New Year's Eve game was so cold that referees had to shout signals so metal whistles wouldn't stick to their lips.

"When I tell people it was cold, they don't really get it until I say, ‘you know a fan actually froze to death, like there was a fan that actually passed away in the stands from hypothermia and heart failure,’ and that's when younger folks kind of go, wow that was cold," said Meredith.

Meredith tells the story from the Cowboys’ point of view, saying despite defeat the game marked a turning point for their franchise.

"It made them better players and a stronger team, and that was the beginning of twenty years I think they had a winning record after The Ice Bowl, so something special happened there," said Meredith.

The premiere is not open to the public, the documentary will air on NFL Network Friday, December 29 at 8 p.m. CT.