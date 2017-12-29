Minnesota homeowners rush to pre-pay taxes before 2018 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota homeowners rush to pre-pay taxes before 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Thousands of Minnesota homeowners are rushing to pre-pay property taxes before the end of the year.

They're hoping to save money on next year's tax returns once federal tax changes kick in.

There hasn't been any definitive guidance from state and federal tax authorities on whether early payments will save residents money. But many county tax offices have seen a steady flow of customers in the final days before the new year.

Ramsey County received $4.2 million in early payments Wednesday. Hennepin County received nearly 10,000 early payments, mostly online. Blue Earth County officials recorded 104 taxpayers pre-paying Tuesday.

Some Twin Cities offices are adding Saturday hours to accept more pre-pays, though most counties are only open until close of business Friday.

Payment policies vary by county, which has created some confusion across the state.

