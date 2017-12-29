Governor Walker's Office will not suspend Taavi McMahon

Trempealeau County District Attorney Taavi McMahon will not be suspended.

That decision came in a letter sent to the Trempealeau County Board from Governor Walker's Office.

The county board called for McMahon's suspension claiming that he lied to the court when requesting a special prosecutor. Governor Walker's Office investigated the accusations, and they found no wrongdoing. The letter stated that McMahon kept Judge Rian Radtke verbally informed throughout the process.

The letter encouraged Trempealeau County Board Members to contact local law enforcement if they believed a crime was committed.

The Trempealeau County Board has not officially responded to the letter.