December Jefferson Award: Sherry Kelly

She is part of a family effort to provide help for people who need it.
Sherry Kelly is reluctant to talk about herself and her contribution to people near the community of Blair, Wisconsin. But she's happy to talk about how Blair helped her and her family. And, she's pleased to speak on behalf of something her family began, designed to give something back. Because of her contribution, Sherry Kelly is the December recipient of the Jefferson Award.
