Riverfront graduates another group from the CORE program

By Jimmy Kruckow, MMJ
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Since 2015, Riverfront has held a 12-week program aimed at preparing a group of individuals for long-term careers in the workforce.

The program is called CORE, which stands for career opportunity readiness enhancement.  Friday, they graduated four individuals from that program.  The students created a personal portfolio and resume to use for their job search.  They also learned about different career paths and how to be successful wherever they go.

CORE graduate, Jason Grodevant says the program taught him many things including how to dress for work and how taking care of your personal hygiene is important when you have a job.

Since the start of the program, there have been 46 graduates of the CORE program.  26 have enrolled in service with the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation to start their employment search.  10 of them have found employment within the Riverfront organization and out in the community.

