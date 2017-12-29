Bi-State Classic generates million dollar impact

It's a big weekend for high school wrestling and local business as the 36th annual Bi-State Classic draws thousands to La Crosse.

According to Explore La Crosse, the tournament brings over a million dollars to the area each year alone. This year, it shares the weekend alongside another wrestling event.

"[Saturday] and Sunday is also the Badgerland Nationals at UW-La Crosse which is another almost 700 athletes that come in from about 15 states," said Explore La Crosse's Sports and Events Director Jeremiah Burish.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism says on average, overnight guests for large events like this spend $180 per person in the local economy.

"The restaurants, the hotels... they really enjoy events like this," Burish said.

"The Bi-State and Badgerland [events] both bring in a fair amount of guests that we wouldn't have otherwise," said Hampton Inn and Suites General Manager Amy Penchi.

During slower winter months the extra influx of business is welcomed with open arms. Foot traffic dwindles significantly in the bitter cold and large events can serve as a boost downtown.

For hotels, they are happy to say that during a slowdown of business and convention travel they still have much to look forward to in the coming months.

"We have hockey teams coming up and ski events and show choir competitions," said Penchi. "You know as far as weekends, La Crosse is a pretty good destination year round."