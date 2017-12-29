Menards founder's ex-fiancee doesn't deserve ownership - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Menards founder's ex-fiancee doesn't deserve ownership

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says the founder of the Menards building supply stores doesn't owe his former fiancee an ownership interest in the company.

Debra Sands filed a lawsuit in 2008, alleging that John Menard promised her an ownership share in exchange for her work at the company while they were involved in a romantic relationship and during their engagement.

A state appeals court ruled in 2016 that Sands didn't deserve an ownership share in the company or damages. The Supreme Court upheld that decision Friday, ruling that Sands and Menard weren't engaged in a joint enterprise. The court also says Sands failed to show her contributions increased Menard's assets.

Sands' attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

According to Forbes, Menards is the nation's third-largest home improvement chain.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.