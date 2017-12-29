Minnesota Chamber, others pull out of minimum wage lawsuit

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and two other entities who sued the city of Minneapolis last month over the plan to raise the minimum wage have now pulled out of the lawsuit.

The chamber filed the lawsuit in November, asking for a temporary injunction to stop the proposed $15 minimum wage from going into effect.

The Star Tribune reports that the chamber withdrew its involvement on Thursday, along with the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce and the Minnesota Recruiting & Staffing Association. Only Minneapolis-based Graco Inc. remains in the suit.

The chamber says the group still believes "a correct reading of the law would conclude that the ordinance remains unlawful by conflicting with state law."

Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal says with Graco still in the lawsuit, the case will proceed.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.