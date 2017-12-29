Police say man robbed Minneapolis store 5 times in 2 months - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Police say man robbed Minneapolis store 5 times in 2 months

Posted: Updated:
Minneapolis (AP) -

A 33-year-old man is accused of robbing the same Minneapolis convenience store five times in two months.

The Star Tribune reports that Jamye Davis faces five separate counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. He was arrested during his latest heist Dec. 23, after a store clerk signaled officers who had been watching the 8th Street Market.

Police say Davis admitted to the robberies after being arrested, telling investigators he used a fake gun each time. He allegedly colored the gun's plastic orange tip to make it look real.

The robberies occurred on Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Dec. 18, Dec. 21 and Dec. 23. Police say each time he wore a blue coat or sweatshirt, a beanie hat and a bandanna over his face.

It wasn't clear if Davis had an attorney.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.