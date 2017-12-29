Bi-State Classic underway at the La Crosse Center

It is one of the most sought-after titles in the mid-west for high school wrestlers. The Bi-State Classic brings in the best of the best from all over the region...

We start things out at 113. Tomah's Dawson Lambert gets the 2 points. He advances to the semi-final round by a 16-0 technical fall.

On to 120, Sparta's Jon Bailey taking on G-E-T 's Jack Marley. Bailey with the take-down. He goes on to win by major decision 9-1.

At 126, Mel-Min/G-E-T's Julian Purney with the 2 points. He is moving on with a 5-2 decision.

We move to 132, West Salem/Bangor's Dalton Schams with the 2 point take-down. He also advances to the semifinal round with an 8-0 major decision.

At 138, marquee match-up has Holmen's Tanner Shultz matched up against Aaron Bahr of West Salem/Bangor. Shultz with the take-down. He wins by major decision, 8-0.

145 now, Viroqua's Ryan Hannah 2 points here. He wins by major decision, 11-0.

To 160 we go, defending champion Hayden Krein of Sparta up against Caledonia's Zachary Schneider. It's Schneider with the 2 points. He goes on to win this one by a 4-2 decision.

At 170 we have Holmen's Kaylyn Jahn. He is a winner tonight with a 12-0 major decision.





