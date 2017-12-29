Friday Scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday Scores

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Boys Basketball 

UW- La Crosse 73 Farleigh Dickinson 52

Onalaska 69 Whitefish Bay 49

Lancaster 57 Westby 42

Tomah 46 River Falls 45 OT

G-E-T 76 Elk Mound 44

Bangor 74 Kickapoo 39

Onalaska Luther 81 Lincoln 61

Aquinas 58 St. Croix 45

Young Coggs Prep 63 Prairie du Chien 72 

Girls Basketball 

Aquinas 72 Waukesha North 30

Spring Grove 74 Leroy 31

La Crescent 58 Logan 36

Luther 49 Mauston 61

St. Thomas 76 UW La Crosse 38

