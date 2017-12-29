Friday Scores

Boys Basketball
UW- La Crosse 73 Farleigh Dickinson 52
Onalaska 69 Whitefish Bay 49
Lancaster 57 Westby 42
Tomah 46 River Falls 45 OT
G-E-T 76 Elk Mound 44
Bangor 74 Kickapoo 39
Onalaska Luther 81 Lincoln 61
Aquinas 58 St. Croix 45
Young Coggs Prep 63 Prairie du Chien 72
Girls Basketball
Aquinas 72 Waukesha North 30
Spring Grove 74 Leroy 31
La Crescent 58 Logan 36
Luther 49 Mauston 61
St. Thomas 76 UW La Crosse 38
