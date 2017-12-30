Outdoors camp in Winona lets kids learn how to endure the elements

While the negative temperatures have kept many people indoors this December, a Winona winter camp is teaching kids how to endure the elements while having fun.

"Seekers Wild" Day Camp takes kids to the middle of the woods. An instructor then teaches them how to make a fire, fish, cook, and even set traps for food.

Once they learn the basics, campers can enjoy activities like sledding, archery, and snow fort building.

Derek Barkiem leads the camping expedition and said it's all about experiencing Mother Nature.

"Bottom line is getting people outside, and I kinda feel like if we can create positive outdoor experiences for people it's going to increase their quality of life. You know I'm not completely anti-technology, but you know this is just like a good break from that, a good rest from the drilling of the screen time. And if we can decrease the screen time and increase the outdoor time that's going to benefit us all in the long run," he said.

Barkiem called Friday's adventure a "river rat" style camp, which is all about letting the campers choose what they want to do when they feel like it.

There is still time to sign up for "Seeker's Wild" next winter break camp. That will be held January 3 in Albert Lea.

